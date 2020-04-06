This California county is requiring its residents to wear masks when out in public

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Just days after recommending that people wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a county in Southern California went a step further and ordered all residents to cover their faces when leaving home.

Riverside County health officials said they made masks mandatory because not everybody was following the message about social distancing while in public.

They also prohibited all gatherings except for family members living in the same house.

California has recorded more than 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus infections and at least 320 deaths.

