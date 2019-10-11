This Lisa Frank hotel room in Los Angeles is a 90s kid’s dream

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — If you were a pre-teen in the 1990’s, get ready to squeal with nostalgic delight.

Iconic 80’s and 80’s designer Lisa Frank teamed up with Hotels.com to create a dream suite.

It’s full of the designs the brand is famous for.

Rainbows, unicorns, hearts and neon dolphins sporting huge smiles, along with all the scrunchies, gel pens and trapper-keepers you could want.

The penthouse suite is in a Downtown Los Angeles hotel.

It rents for $199 a night and is only available for a limited time.

