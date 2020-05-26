Thunder Valley Casino Resort reopening June 8

LINCOLN, Calif. (KRON) – Thunder Valley Casino Resort will reopen Monday, June 8 after being shuttered for over two months during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an official statement, the resort will reopen at 8 a.m., but you can expect some changes.

Guests are required to wear face masks and must have their temperature taken before entering.

The reopening will happen in phases and will allow for the gradual reopening of the gaming floor, restaurants, bars, and other entertainment.

Operations at slots, table games, poker, the hotel, pool, and gift shop will resume and social distancing will be enforced.

There will be limited seating and possible modified hours of operation at may of the restaurants and bars that are reopening.

Other venues and amenities, including bingo, will reopen at a later time.

The summer concert series has also been postponed, according to officials.

“The health and wellness of our guests and Team Members remain our number one priority,” said Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort. “We have been preparing to reopen for quite some time and have implemented property-wide safety measures that exceed the precautionary standards outlined by public health agencies.”

Some of the casino’s safety measures include the following:

Increasing cleaning protocols

Placing hand sanitizing stations throughout the property

Encouraging social distancing by limiting the number of poker players per table and increasing spacing between open tables

Reconfiguring seating arrangements in dining venues to allow for social distancing

Reducing the number of available slot machines and table games by turning off slot machines and/or removing chairs to allow for separation between guests

Screening all guests via a non-invasive Thermal Camera System prior to entering the property. Anyone displaying a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed in

Screening employees when they arrive at work using a non-contact infrared forehead thermometer

Providing frequent public announcements and other forms of communications for guests to reinforce health-related messages (handwashing, social distancing, refraining from casino attendance if sick, etc.)

Requiring that all guests and employees wear a protective face mask

Implementing mandatory COVID-19 safety training for all team members

Increasing the frequency of air filter replacements and HVAC cleaning

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that he plans to issue reopening guidance for casinos and card rooms around June 8.

Latest Stories: