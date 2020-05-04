Tickets for speeding in excess of 100 mph surge nearly 90% during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Slow down.

That’s the advice to motorists on the roads during the coronavirus pandemic from California Highway Patrol.

CHP recently disclosed that because freeway traffic has decreased since the start of the statewide stay-at-home order on March 19, there has been an 87% increase in tickets for speeding in excess of 100 mph.

A total of 2,493 tickets statewide were issued for speeding over 100 mph, according to CHP, compared to 1,335 for speeding during the same time last year.

Traffic on state roads has declined by about 35% compared with this time last year, according to Caltrans.

Hundreds of electronic highway signs across California now remind drivers that if they must travel, please slow down and do not speed.

