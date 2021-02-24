Tiger Woods crash: Dispatch audio reveals emergency response; listen here

Golf star Tiger Woods sustained multiple leg injuries when his car crashed in Rolling Hills Estates, California, early on Tuesday, February 23, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD).

Dispatch audio from Tuesday morning shows local authorities with the LASD and Inglewood Police were alerted between 7:12 and 7:14 am, according to an archive on Broadcastify, which streams public safety, marine and aircraft radio dispatches. LASD said they first responded to the scene at approximately 7:12 am.

At around 7:24 am, an emergency responder asked for estimated time of arrival of the fire department, adding, “We have a rollover with someone trapped.” According to the audio archive, an ambulance was on the scene by approximately 7:36 am.

LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said crews used a Halligan tool and an axe to extricate Woods from the vehicle before he was transported to Harbor-UCLA Hospital for treatment.

A statement released on Woods’s Twitter late on Tuesday night said he was “awake, responsive, and recovering” following several intensive surgeries on his right leg and ankle.

Woods was in California for a two-day media shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV at Rolling Hills Country Club after serving as host for the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles over the weekend.

