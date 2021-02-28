Tiger Woods shows appreciation after PGA tournament honors him

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Tiger Woods expressed his appreciation for all the support he has received following his car crash in Los Angeles last week.

There were red numbers on the board and on the golf course Sunday in the Workday Championship Tournament. Several players wore red shirts and black pants to honor Woods while he recovers from career-threatening leg injuries.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts,” Woods tweeted, in part.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

Woods is reportedly being hospitalized in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old was the lone occupant in the SUV when it crashed about 7:12 a.m. in the area of Hawthorne Boulevard and Blackhorse Road, on the border of Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills Estates, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A neighbor was the first person to call 911 to report the incident.

The vehicle, a 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV, was headed north on a twisty, downhill stretch of Hawthorne that has a higher frequency of accidents, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at an afternoon news conference.

There was no indication of skid marks or braking just prior to the crash, according to the sheriff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.