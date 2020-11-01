TikTok artist’s Halloween looks are spooky good

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) – Katie Cole has been sharing some incredibly haunting Halloween looks on social media.

Katie, also known as @fancyflutie, has over a half a million views on TikTok and Instagram.

She is an LA-based self taught body and face painter, and her looks are sure to spook you in the best way possible!

