LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) – Katie Cole has been sharing some incredibly haunting Halloween looks on social media.
Katie, also known as @fancyflutie, has over a half a million views on TikTok and Instagram.
She is an LA-based self taught body and face painter, and her looks are sure to spook you in the best way possible!
Latest Posts:
- Bay Area restaurants impress Michelin Guide inspectors
- Therapy pit bull left to die as a puppy has stuffed animal made in his honor
- TikTok artist’s Halloween looks are spooky good
- Second stimulus check: Where we stand hours before Election Day
- Texas high court denies GOP effort to reject Houston votes