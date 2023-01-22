(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved.

Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took place at a dance studio in Alhambra only 20-30 minutes after the first incident. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says that when the shooter entered the second dance studio, the gun was wrestled away from him.

Though authorities believe the shootings are connected, they have not confirmed any possible motive. In both shootings, the suspect was described as an Asian man.

“On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured [below] was involved in a shooting. Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous. Contact LASD Homicide with any information at 323-890-5000,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said.

(Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office)

Timeline of manhunt

2:50 p.m. — Officials hold press conference in Torrance

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn was the first to speak, and she applauded the agencies who worked together to handle the incident.

“It’s so important that everyone talk to each other and share information…I don’t think anyone thought it would end up in Torrance, across the street from a familiar shopping center,” she said.

Hahn announced that another press briefing on the Monterey Park shooting will take place at 4:30 p.m. in Monterey Park City Hall.

Torrance Mayor George Chan also shared his gratitude for the law enforcement agencies that worked together to investigate these incidents. Chan said that the incident in Monterey Park ended up in Torrance, but did not share further details.

2:40 p.m. — Press conference forthcoming

A press conference with details about these incidents is expected within the next 20 minutes.

2:35 p.m. — Some SWAT officers leave the Torrance shopping center scene

A large group of SWAT officers has traveled out of the area.

12:57 p.m. — SWAT officers opened the van to search the vehicle in Torrance

A witness tells KRON sister station KTLA that the person inside of the van is dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is still no confirmation from authorities about whether the van is connected to the Monterey Park shooting.

12:30 p.m. — LA County Sheriff’s Office provides an update on the manhunt

Officials say the white van is a barricaded suspect situation, calling it a ‘tactical incident.’ Officials do not know the status of the person inside of the van at this time. It is unconfirmed if the white van is connected to the Monterey Park shooting

“As we’re looking for the suspect, we will not forget the victims and survivors,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

A victim assistance center has been established at the Langley Senior Center at 400 W. Emerson to provide support to those impacted by the shooting. Community members will also have access to some psychological services at the site.

Other officials also spoke, including LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón and a member of the Monterey Park Police Department.

Luna said the investigators are keeping an open mind about what could have led up to the shooting. Luna did not share the specific names of the businesses involved in the shootings, out of respect for the business owners.

“In regards to the weapon, I could tell you that it’s not a high-powered assault rifle, but I don’t want to get into specifics on the weapon. In time we will, but I don’t wanna say anything that will impact, or create more challenges for us,” Luna told reporters.

Luna refused to share details about which hospitals the victims were transported to, “Please, these victims and survivors have been through so much, let’s not traumatize them more,” he said.

11:15 a.m. — White van surrounded at Torrance shopping center

A white van in a shopping center parking lot was surrounded by local police and SWAT vehicles. It is unclear at this time if the van is related to the mass shooting. A bomb squad was also on hand to support the effort. The Sheriff’s Office brought a helicopter to the scene, and it landed on the street nearby.

KTLA and The Associated Press contributed to this report.