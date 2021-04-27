Tips to reduce your water use during the California drought

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The entire state of California is either in a drought or facing abnormally dry conditions, requiring swift action to conserve water, even in places that have not restricted use yet.

Collective actions on the individual level can help reduce excess water waste as officials eye the insufficient water supply.

Here is a tip guide with information collected from various Bay Area water districts that you can easily follow to do your part indoors and out:

Run only full loads of laundry and dishes

Use the dishwasher instead of hand washing, and don’t hit pre-rinse

Turn on the tap only to rinse – not when brushing, lathering, shaving or washing.

Fill the bathtub only halfway or less

Reduce showering time

Take your car to a carwash that recycles water instead of doing it at home

Water plants by hand, only when necessary

Water outdoors before 9 a.m. or after 7 p.m. so the sun doesn’t evaporate the water

Pause refilling of decorative fountains, hot tubs and swimming pools

Use a swimming pool cover

Fix leaks as soon as possible

Replace old washing machines with high-efficiency models (check with your local water district for rebates)

Collect rainwater for irrigation use (not for drinking or human consumption)

Cover outdoor soil with mulch, which reduces evaporation

Use a broom to clean driveways and sidewalks instead of a hose

Install aerators on kitchen and bathroom sinks

Let your grass grow longer – it makes it less prone to water loss from evaporation

Governor Gavin Newsom last week declared a drought emergency in Mendocino and Sonoma counties. He added that the state may take further action to deal with the drought in the weeks ahead.