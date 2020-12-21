LIVE NOW: Gov. Newsom to give coronavirus briefing

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will hold a coronavirus briefing and the give the latest update on the state’s response to the pandemic.

The press conference is scheduled for noon.

Newsom is currently quarantining after another one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Newsom tested negative for the virus but will self-isolate for the next 10 days before getting tested again.

Newsom and his family were in quarantine last month after being exposed to COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized across California with confirmed COVID-19 infections is more than double the state’s previous peak, reached in July, and a state model forecasts the total could hit 75,000 patients by mid-January.

California was experiencing “some of the darkest days of our COVID-19 surge,” Newsom said, but there was some light Sunday as a group of scientists and experts endorsed a vaccine developed by Moderna.

The step clears the way for the drug to be distributed throughout California and other Western states that reviewed it separately from the Food and Drug Administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.