TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give coronavirus update

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday is set to update the state on its coronavirus response at 9:30 a.m.

The update comes as several California regions enacted a stay-at-home order due to dropping to 15% capacity in ICUs.

Five counties in the Bay Area chose to begin restrictions before reaching the breaking point:

  • San Francisco (effective Dec. 6)
  • Santa Clara County (effective Dec. 6)
  • Contra Costa County (effective Dec. 6)
  • Alameda County (effective Dec. 7)
  • Marin County (effective Dec. 8)

The order remains in place until Jan. 4, 2021.

Sonoma, Napa, Solano, San Mateo counties will not preemptively enact the stay-at-home order, but will be forced to if they reach the 15% capacity limit.

Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s health director, said Sunday that the city could be without any ICU beds within three weeks if trends don’t improve.

The stay-at-home order completely shuts down the following:

  • Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds 
  • Indoor Recreational Facilities 
  • Hair Salons and Barbershops 
  • Personal Care Services 
  • Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums 
  • Movie Theaters 
  • Wineries 
  • Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries 
  • Family Entertainment Centers 
  • Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering 
  • Casinos 
  • Limited Services 
  • Live Audience Sports 
  • Amusement Parks 

The following sectors are allowed to remain open when a remote option is not possible with appropriate infectious disease preventative measures including 100% masking and physical distancing: 

  • Critical Infrastructure  
  • Schools that are already open for in-person learning 
  • Non-urgent medical and dental care 
  • Child care and pre-K 

New restrictions:

  • Outdoor Recreational Facilities 
    • Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales.
    • Overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted. 
  • Retail
    • Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores.
    • Special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.  
  • Shopping Centers
    • Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores.
    • Special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. 
  • Hotels and Lodging
    • Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only. 
  • Restaurants
    • Allow only for take-out or pick-up. 
  • Offices
    • Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.  
  • Places of Worship
    • Allow outdoor services only. 
  • Entertainment Production including Professional Sports: 
    • Allow operation without live audiences.
    • Testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

