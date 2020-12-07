TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give coronavirus update

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday is set to update the state on its coronavirus response at 9:30 a.m.
The update comes as several California regions enacted a stay-at-home order due to dropping to 15% capacity in ICUs.
Five counties in the Bay Area chose to begin restrictions before reaching the breaking point:
- San Francisco (effective Dec. 6)
- Santa Clara County (effective Dec. 6)
- Contra Costa County (effective Dec. 6)
- Alameda County (effective Dec. 7)
- Marin County (effective Dec. 8)
The order remains in place until Jan. 4, 2021.
Sonoma, Napa, Solano, San Mateo counties will not preemptively enact the stay-at-home order, but will be forced to if they reach the 15% capacity limit.
Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s health director, said Sunday that the city could be without any ICU beds within three weeks if trends don’t improve.
The stay-at-home order completely shuts down the following:
- Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds
- Indoor Recreational Facilities
- Hair Salons and Barbershops
- Personal Care Services
- Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums
- Movie Theaters
- Wineries
- Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries
- Family Entertainment Centers
- Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering
- Casinos
- Limited Services
- Live Audience Sports
- Amusement Parks
The following sectors are allowed to remain open when a remote option is not possible with appropriate infectious disease preventative measures including 100% masking and physical distancing:
- Critical Infrastructure
- Schools that are already open for in-person learning
- Non-urgent medical and dental care
- Child care and pre-K
New restrictions:
- Outdoor Recreational Facilities
- Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales.
- Overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.
- Retail
- Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores.
- Special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.
- Shopping Centers
- Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores.
- Special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.
- Hotels and Lodging
- Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.
- Restaurants
- Allow only for take-out or pick-up.
- Offices
- Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.
- Places of Worship
- Allow outdoor services only.
- Entertainment Production including Professional Sports:
- Allow operation without live audiences.
- Testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.
