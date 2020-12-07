TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give coronavirus update

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday is set to update the state on its coronavirus response at 9:30 a.m.

The update comes as several California regions enacted a stay-at-home order due to dropping to 15% capacity in ICUs.

Five counties in the Bay Area chose to begin restrictions before reaching the breaking point:

San Francisco (effective Dec. 6)

Santa Clara County (effective Dec. 6)

Contra Costa County (effective Dec. 6)

Alameda County (effective Dec. 7)

Marin County (effective Dec. 8)

The order remains in place until Jan. 4, 2021.

Sonoma, Napa, Solano, San Mateo counties will not preemptively enact the stay-at-home order, but will be forced to if they reach the 15% capacity limit.

Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s health director, said Sunday that the city could be without any ICU beds within three weeks if trends don’t improve.

The stay-at-home order completely shuts down the following:

Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds

Indoor Recreational Facilities

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Personal Care Services

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

Movie Theaters

Wineries

Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries

Family Entertainment Centers

Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering

Casinos

Limited Services

Live Audience Sports

Amusement Parks

The following sectors are allowed to remain open when a remote option is not possible with appropriate infectious disease preventative measures including 100% masking and physical distancing:

Critical Infrastructure

Schools that are already open for in-person learning

Non-urgent medical and dental care

Child care and pre-K

New restrictions: