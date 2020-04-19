Today marks 1 month since Gov. Newsom projected more than half of CA would contract COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Sunday marks one month since Governor Gavin Newsom projected more than half of California’s population would be infected with the coronavirus.

In a letter sent to President Trump on March 19, Gov. Newsom and his administration warned that 56% of California’s population will likely have the virus over an eight week period — that’s 25.5 million people.

Fast-forward to present day, nearly 29,000 Californians have COVID-19 and a little over 1,000 have died.

National leaders and local officials have credited California’s quick response to the outbreak. They note that stay at home orders and physical distancing have helped slow the spread of the virus in the state.

California is also taking other precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The requirement of face coverings is seen in several counties throughout the state.

