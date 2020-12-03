TODAY: Newsom to give COVID update, shutdown looms

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday is holding a coronavirus briefing to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The press conference is scheduled to start around noon.

Earlier this week Newsom had warned of a statewide stay-at-home order if current COVID-19 trends continue.

Newsom said the state will need to “take drastic action, including a potential Stay-At-Home order for regions with concerning hospitalizations and ICU capacity.”

State officials said at that time that they would make the decision in the coming days on whether a stay-at-home order will be reinstated for counties in the purple tier.

There are currently 52 counties – which comprise most of the state – now in the purple tier.

At this time, the state is averaging 14,600+ cases per day over the last week, with a positivity rate of 6.2%.

Meanwhile, some cities are enacting their own stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, the city of Los Angeles ordered all its residents to “remain in their homes” and follow the city’s “safer-at-home” order.