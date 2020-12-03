SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday is holding a coronavirus briefing to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The press conference is scheduled to start around noon.
Earlier this week Newsom had warned of a statewide stay-at-home order if current COVID-19 trends continue.
Newsom said the state will need to “take drastic action, including a potential Stay-At-Home order for regions with concerning hospitalizations and ICU capacity.”
State officials said at that time that they would make the decision in the coming days on whether a stay-at-home order will be reinstated for counties in the purple tier.
There are currently 52 counties – which comprise most of the state – now in the purple tier.
At this time, the state is averaging 14,600+ cases per day over the last week, with a positivity rate of 6.2%.
Meanwhile, some cities are enacting their own stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of the virus.
On Wednesday, the city of Los Angeles ordered all its residents to “remain in their homes” and follow the city’s “safer-at-home” order.
Latest Posts
- 4 years on, little progress made since Ghost Ship fire
- Californians flee as strong winds push fire through canyons
- TODAY: Newsom to give COVID update, shutdown looms
- Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Online Christmas tree delivery gains popularity
- WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 13: Hall of Famer John Clayton, Browns vs. Titans