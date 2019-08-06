Live Now
Toddler found dead in back seat of car

California

by: CNN

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – A child died in San Diego Monday after she was left in her mother’s car.

The mother called 911 just after noon, saying she had just woken up from a nap and couldn’t find her 2-year-old.

A short time later, the woman called back to say she’d found her child in the car and that she wasn’t breathing.

Emergency responders were not able to revive the child.

Authorities haven’t said whether there will be criminal charges in connection with the girl’s death.

