Live Now
KRONON: STREAMING LIVE, LOCAL NEWS NOW

Tornado warning issued north of Davis

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAVIS (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for thunderstorm just north of Davis.

As of 7:07 p.m., the warning is no longer in effect.

The storm was reportedly moving in the south-east direction at 15 mph.

NWS advised residents to take shelter immediately, preferably in an interior room like a bathroom or closet.

>> For a look at live weather conditions, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News