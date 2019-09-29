Tornado warning issued north of Davis

DAVIS (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for thunderstorm just north of Davis.

As of 7:07 p.m., the warning is no longer in effect.

The storm was reportedly moving in the south-east direction at 15 mph.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for thunderstorm to the north of Davis. This storm is moving to the SE at 15 mph. Take shelter now if you are near this storm! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4OTKfkt7Wh — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 29, 2019

NWS advised residents to take shelter immediately, preferably in an interior room like a bathroom or closet.

>> For a look at live weather conditions, click here.