Tornado warning issued north of Davis

DAVIS (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for thunderstorm just north of Davis.
As of 7:07 p.m., the warning is no longer in effect.
The storm was reportedly moving in the south-east direction at 15 mph.
NWS advised residents to take shelter immediately, preferably in an interior room like a bathroom or closet.
>> For a look at live weather conditions, click here.
