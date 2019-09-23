Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Tortoise returns home after wandering around California town

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — California authorities have returned a pet tortoise to its owner after the wandering animal was spotted in another resident’s backyard.

The Record Searchlight reported the 41-year-old tortoise named Dino ambled away after a storm blew open the latch on its outdoor enclosure in Red Bluff.

An animal regulation officer says the tortoise was found about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from the home of owner Cindy Haase.

Authorities used watermelon to lure the 150-pound (68-kilogram) tortoise before lifting it into a vehicle for transport.

Tehama County sheriff’s deputies and the state forestry and fire protection department helped return Dino to Haase.

Tortoise Acres Rescue and Sanctuary owner Katie Hoffman says this is breeding season and roaming pet tortoises seeking companionship are “a daily occurrence this time of year.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News