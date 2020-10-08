Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Tory Lanez, a rap artist from Canada, has been charged with shooting rapper and former friend Megan Thee Stallion, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with one felony county each of assault with semi-automatic firearm, person use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The 28-year-old rapper also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury, the DA’s office said in a news release.

On July 12, Lanez and Megan reportedly got into an argument while in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. Megan left the car, which is when officials say Lanez shot her multiple times at her feet and wounding her.

More than a month later, Megan said Lanez was the one who shot her while addressing the situation for the first time.

“Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” the 25-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete, said in an Instagram Live video. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Lanez’s arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 13 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

Latest Posts