Transgender women, gay man dragged out of Los Angeles bar

LOS ANGELES (CNN Newsource) — The LAPD is investigating an incident recorded on video showing security forcefully removing transgender patrons from a downtown Los Angeles bar Friday.

Khloe Perez-Rios posted the video that’s been shared widely on social media.

She wrote on Facebook they were celebrating an LGBTQ festival at the bar when a couple directed “transphobic slurs” at their table.

In the video, a person repeatedly says, “don’t touch me like that,” and they are forcibly grabbed by bar security, slammed against a wall, and thrown out.

Another security staff member is seen grabbing another person in a chokehold, dragging them across the bar, and also throwing them out.

Perez-rios told CNN affiliate KTLA, “They used excessive force to remove trans women out of the place and they were very gentle to remove the man and the woman who were very inebriated and very aggressive.”

The hospitality group that owns the bar says the manager asked two groups of guests to leave after an argument broke out and they refused to leave.

Again, the LAPD is investigating and said, “Whether in public, or inside of a private establishment, all deserve the freedom to coexist in harmony.”