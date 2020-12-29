Travelers returning to L.A. County required to quarantine for 10 days

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) – Travelers returning to Los Angeles County must quarantine for 10 days as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, according to Los Angeles Public Health.

The health department announced that ‘if you start to experience any symptoms or have a positive test, isolate for 10 days and until you are fever-free for 24-hours.’

On Monday, the county confirmed that there were 73 new deaths and 13,661 new cases.

In a press release, the health department stated:

“For those who traveled outside of L.A. County and recently returned, you may have had exposure to COVID-19. The virus can take up to 14 days to incubate, and for many people, the virus causes no illness or symptoms. If you go back to work, go shopping or go to any gatherings at any point over the next 10 days, you could easily pass on the virus to others. All it takes is one unfortunate encounter with an individual with COVID-19 for you to become infected, and sadly, for you to go on and infect others.”

If you were traveling or are planning to travel back into LA County, you MUST quarantine for 10 days as required by the Health Officer Order. If you start to experience any symptoms or have a positive test, isolate for 10 days and until you are fever-free for 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/NFsYfx3dEu — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 28, 2020

On Sunday, TSA screen about 1.3 million passengers across the country, which is the highest number since Mid-March.

That number is about 50% lower than December 27, 2019.

Public health officials urged Americans not to travel for the holidays as coronavirus cases continued to jump.

San Francisco and Santa Clara County also have a 10-day quarantine for those coming from outside the Bay Area.