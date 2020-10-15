‘Trick-or-treating’ rescue dogs ace group Halloween costumes

A group of rescue dogs have aced group Halloween costumes by donning various themed outfits in anticipation of “trick-or-treating” in Rio Dell, California.

Anna Schwab said this video shows her four dogs, dubbed The Rescued Boys, dressed in their costumes and waiting at her doorstep on October 4.

In the video, the dogs are seen dressed as characters from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Winnie the Pooh, The Lion King, and more

“When you find the house giving out the best candy and you go back in different costumes hoping they won’t get suspicious…,” The Rescued Boys said in a post on Facebook.