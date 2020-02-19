Triple homicide investigation underway after 3 bodies found dumped at cemetery

PERRIS, Calif. (CNN/AP) – Three men were found dead Monday on the grounds of a cemetery in Southern California, authorities said.

It was not immediately known how the three died but homicide detectives are at the cemetery in Perris investigating, said Riverside County Sheriff spokeswoman Deputy Robyn Flores.

“Its odd to me because you would have thought these bodies would be in the ground, not just dumped there, you know,” said neighbor Randy Rios.

One man was found face-down, the other two mens’ bodies were close together a short distance away.

Flores said the Perris Valley Cemetery remained closed to the public and that there was no other information immediately available.

Right now the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says investigators are trying to determine how the men were killed.

No word on their identities, a motive, or a suspect at this time.

Latest Stories: