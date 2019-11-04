Trump attacks Newsom on CA wildfires: Terrible forest management

(KRON/CNN Newsource) — President Donald Trump pointed the finger at Governor Gavin Newsom in regard to the recent California fires.

The president took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

“The Governor of California, @GavinNewsom, has done a terrible job of forest management,” the tweet read. “I told him from the first day we met that he must “clean” his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers…..”

He continued.

“..Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states…But our teams are working well together in…..”

“….putting these massive, and many, fires out. Great firefighters! Also, open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now!”