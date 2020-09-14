West Coast fires: Trump heads to California for wildfire briefing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Monday will visit California for a briefing on the state’s wildfire devastation.

Multiple fires have since burned more than 3.3 million acres in California and triggered Oregon officials to prepare for a potential “mass fatality incident.”

The fires are also the cause of the “apocalyptic” orange skies that cast an eerie shadow over the Bay Area last week.

Trump is expected to arrive on Air Force One at 10:40 a.m. PST.

A wildfire briefing is then scheduled for 11 a.m. at McClellan Park.

Trump is expected to make remarks in a public press conference scheduled for noon. He will also participate in a ceremony recognizing the California National Guard.

KRON4’s Ashley Zavala will be covering Trump’s visit, as well as Governor Gavin Newsom’s wildfire tour, which is also scheduled for later Monday.

After his scheduled events in California, Trump will head to Phoenix to attend a Latinos for Trump Coalition Roundtable.

