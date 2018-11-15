California

Pres. Trump to travel to California to visit victims of wildfires

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 12:30 PM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 01:42 PM PST

President Trump will visit California Saturday to see the aftermath of the deadly wildfires and meet with victims. 

According to the White House, Air Force One will land Saturday at Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County. 

The White House said it is still arranging the details of his trip. 

The fires in Northern and Southern California started last week and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people and the destruction of thousands of homes.

At least 56 people have been killed in the Camp Fire that devastated the town of Paradise in Butte County. 

Two people were killed by the Woolsey Fire in Southern California and a third death in that fire zone is under investigation as possibly linked to the fire.

