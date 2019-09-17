Trump says he’ll do something about homelessness

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – President Donald Trump says the people of San Francisco and Los Angeles are fed up with homelessness and his administration will be “doing something” about it.

The president spoke about the problem Tuesday aboard Air Force One as he began a visit to California.

Trump mentioned the creation of a task force but offered no specifics about what might be done.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he hopes Trump will work with the city to end homelessness but that he hasn’t been invited to meet with the president.