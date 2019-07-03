Trump threatens California health care plan for undocumented immigrants

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – President Trump taking aim at California’s plan to provide health care coverage to children and young adults, regardless of immigration status.

Assembly Budget Chairman Phil Ting says lawmakers knew this could be a fight, but he says it’s a fight worth having.

“We’re not going to be bullied by the president. Our people, our voters feel a strong sense that we should be insuring everyone here, if we can and that’s the goal. We’re going to continue on that course, cause that’s the right thing to do,” Ting said.

Of the $98 million this is expected to cost, California budgeted $74-million for it, while the rest, about 25-percent, is relying on federal dollars.

President Trump did not say how exactly he would stop the state from expanding health care access to immigrants, saying quote, “we may need an election to do so.” state budget experts say california is legally protected to use the money this way.

“Yeah, yeah, I haven’t been sleeping well but last night was one of the better night’s sleep,” Governor Newsom said in response.

When exactly coverage will start to apply to undocumented immigrants is unclear, officials say systems need to be put in place before it begins.

