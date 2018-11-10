Trump threatens to withhold federal payments
LOS ANGELES (AP) - President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal payments to California, claiming its forest management is “so poor.”
Trump says Saturday via Twitter that “there is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly fires in California.”
Trump says “billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”
The comments were Trump’s first about massive wildfires, including a blaze that incinerated most of the Northern California town of Paradise and killed at least nine people.
Wildfires also raged in Southern California, including the town of Thousand Oaks, where a gunman days earlier killed a dozen people at a local bar.
Trump earlier issued an emergency declaration providing federal funds to help firefighters.
A Southern California wildfire continues to burn homes as it runs toward the sea. But winds that drove the ferocious flames have eased.
Forecasters say the 50-mph gusts won’t return until Sunday, and hard-pressed firefighters hope to use that respite to make progress in halting the spread of flames.
Even so, TV reports show homes, palm trees and even power poles erupting in flames.
The Woolsey fire and smaller Hill blaze have destroyed more than 150 homes and prompted evacuation orders for about 250,000 people from Thousand Oaks northwest of Los Angeles to the celebrity enclave of Malibu.
There’s no word on what sparked the fires Thursday. But winds are blamed for pushing the fire through scenic canyon communities and ridgetop homes.
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- CAMP FIRE IN BUTTE COUNTY EXPLODES IN SIZE
- INTERACTIVE MAP: WHERE IS THE CAMP FIRE BURNING
- NAPA NATIVE, NICE OF 'SISTER, SISTER' ACTRESS DIES IN SHOOTING
- WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE GUNMAN IN THOUSAND OAKS MASSACRE
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Harrowing escapes, heartbreaking loss in Northern California
- From first shot to silence of peace: Timeline of World War I
- On SNL, Pete Davidson says sorry to wounded vet he mocked
- Harrison St. ramp in Oakland reopens after small fire caused temporary closure
Video Center
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.