Turlock police arrest 2 in connection with deadly home invasion robbery

TURLOCK (KTXL) -- A Turlock man who was attacked inside his home lost his fight for life more than a week later.

Edward Horton was the friendly, smiling face on Turlock’s Starr Avenue.

“This guy used to be outside every day and just super friendly, really nice guy,” said neighbor Danny Nixon.

Around midnight on Nov. 3, the 61-year-old became the victim of a deadly home invasion robbery.

“It blows my mind people are willing to do that stuff,” Nixon said. “It’s like, I mean really what did you get out of it over a human life? Like, it’s terrible.”

The Turlock Police Department reports Horton was attacked while inside his home. Neighbors told KTXL he had limited mobility and got around on a motorized wheelchair.

“I mean it’s a shock to me to hear about this man because he always minds his own business and stuck to himself,” said neighbor Scott Faubert.

Investigators say several people broke into Horton’s home, attacked him and then stole his cell phone.

Detectives say he was hospitalized and ultimately lost the fight for his life more than a week later.

Two days after his death officers arrested 35-year-old Jennifer Smith of Modesto, who is accused of his murder. Then, on Wednesday, detectives made a second arrest, accusing 35-year-old Turlock resident Patrick Fields of also killing Horton.

But police need help identifying who else may be responsible.

“People breaking into houses period is no good but then to go in and do what they do, to the people who are there, that ain’t right,” Faubert said.

The police department is still investigating this case and has asked anyone with more information to call Detective Tim Redd at 209-664-7325 or their tip line at 209-668-5550.

