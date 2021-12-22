TV news reporter and stranger get into snowball fight in the Sierra: watch

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Snowfall in the Sierra before Christmas has people in the holiday spirit, even those of us working in television news.

Eytan Wallace has been reporting live for KRON4 during the wintry weather to show the snow and road conditions.

On Wednesday morning, he and a photographer were live on air outside of a snow-covered gas station along I-80 when he was met with an unexpected challenge: a snowball fight.

A random man parked at the gas station decided to show off his snow-packing and throwing skills in front of the camera and Wallace didn’t back down!

Also featured in the live shot is a pet being carried while wrapped in a blanket. (Watch for yourself above).

For those of you heading out towards the Sierra this week, be extremely cautious. Chains are required for eastbound drivers on I-80 between Cisco Grove and Truckee, Wallace reports.

Wet weather continues over the area today, bringing rain and mountain snow. Prepare for slick roads and very slippery conditions in the mountains! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/F9Hzhp4E4O — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 22, 2021

Here in the Bay Area, on-and-off rainfall is also making holiday travel a little difficult.