Two arrested in theft of $50K worth of cheese from Central Valley plant

LEMOORE, California (KSEE) — Lemoore authorities said two men were arrested Tuesday for the August theft of about $50,000 worth of cheese products from a food plant.

Jairo Mariano Osorio, 24, was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail for being in possession of stolen property, the Lemoore Police Department said. Roderick Domingo Ransom, 34, of Lemoore, was arrested and booked into jail for grand theft and embezzlement.

Police opened an investigation on August 22 for the theft from the Leprino Foods Plant on the 300 block of Belle Haven Drive.

Leprino Foods said the theft of their product had been occurring since 2017, Commander Maggie Ochoa said. The source of the theft was unknown at the time.

Detectives determined the stolen product was being sold in Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties and in Riverside County in Southern California.

The product was being sold through social media sites, door to door at residences, on the street and in flea markets throughout the state, Ochoa said.

Police identified multiple people as being involved in the sale of the product. Detectives served several search warrants in Tulare and Kings counties. The search warrants identified the subjects involved and a large amount of stolen product was recovered.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Detective Cpl. Maldonado at 559-924-9574.