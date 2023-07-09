LA MESA, Calif. — A small airplane crashed into a La Mesa church parking lot Sunday afternoon, injuring two people who were onboard the aircraft, authorities said.

The plane had crashed around 3 p.m. in the bushes next to the evangelical Lake Murray Community Church on Lake Murray Boulevard, Heartland Fire-Rescue said. The plane did not explode or catch fire, according to fire officials.

An ambulance was passing by the site of the crash, discovering the two passengers. Firefighters used a rope system to rescue the two passengers, Heartland Fire-Rescue said.

The passengers — both described as adult men in their 50s — sustained moderate injuries in the crash. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time, according to fire officials.

Several power lines were impacted in the crash, impacting about 300 to 400 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the surrounding area. The utility company said power expected to be restored around 6 p.m.

What caused the plane to go down remains under investigation by authorities.

FAA officials are on route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.