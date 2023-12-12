(KRON) — A U.S. Navy Serviceman was sentenced to prison on Monday for causing a fatal head-on DUI crash on Highway 1 in Monterey, prosecutors said.

A judge sentenced 25-year-old Christopher Witherspoon to serve six years behind prison bars. Witherspoon is a U.S. Navy Petty Officer and student at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, prosecutors said.

On May 6 at 3:45 a.m., Witherspoon was driving drunk and the wrong-way on Highway 1 when his Toyota Camry sedan collided head-on into the victim’s Mitsubishi Mirage, according to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.

Witherspoon drove northbound on Highway 1’s southbound lanes near an interchange with Highway 68. “Due to his level of intoxication, Witherspoon failed to realize he was driving on the wrong side of the divided highway and crashed head-on into victim Luis Hernandez’s Mitsubishi Mirage,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote.

The victim, 69-year-old Luis Hernandez of Seaside, was driving home from work at the time.

Witherspoon remained at the crash scene. California Highway Patrol officers noted that he smelled like alcohol and appeared to be under the influence. A chemical test revealed that Witherspoon had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.191, over twice the legal limit, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the California Highway Patrol. At Witherspoon’s sentencing hearing, Hernandez’s wife, children, and grandchildren gave impact statements explaining how his death had devastated their family.