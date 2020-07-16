UC admission of California students hits record high

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The University of California announced Thursday it has offered a record number of California freshmen and transfer students admission to at least one of its 9 undergraduate campuses for fall 2020.

In a statement, officials said admission offers to California freshmen increased by 12% compared to last year, with the admission rate rising to 70%, up by 9%.

Offers to California community college transfers were up by 1,374 for a total of 28,074 with the admission rate steady at 76% for the second year in a row.

For UC’s, the overall freshman admission rate increased 8%, rising to 69% of all applicants, with 119,054 students admitted out of a pool of 172,308.

UC expects to increase total 2020-21 California resident enrollment by 1,600, on top of the more than 17,700 additional California residents that UC has enrolled since 2014-2015.

Additionally, UC said it is seeing an increased use of waitlists this year as some students make enrollment decisions based on COVID-19 concerns.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials said almost every UC undergraduate campus will be utilizing a hybrid of in-class and remote learning in the fall.

You can see more data tables with campus-specific information here.

