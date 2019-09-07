UC Berkeley grad among those killed in boat fire

SANTA BARBARA (KRON) – Friends are naming a Cal graduate as yet another victim in that deadly boat fire that claimed the lives of 34 people in Southern California.

26-year-old Wei Tan graduated from UC Berkeley this year, according to her Facebook page.

The City of Goleta is mourning the loss of Tan, who was one of the 34 people who perished in the Conception boat tragedy.

Goleta is mourning the loss of 26-year-old Wei Tan who was one of the 34 people who perished in the Conception Boat Tragedy. Wei Tan, a Singapore native, lived in Goleta & loved diving. She worked as a data scientist. We send our love to her family & friends. #goleta #conception pic.twitter.com/KMLgy7C44r — City of Goleta PIO (@GoletaPIO) September 7, 2019

Wei will be included in the Berkeley campus memorial next week.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the flagpole west of California Hall.

All are invited to attend the event which includes brief remarks by the chancellor, and a reading of the names of those who are being remembered, followed by music and spoken word.