UC Davis student tested for coronavirus had negative result

DAVIS, Calif. (KRON) — A UC Davis student who had been quarantined and tested for COVID-19 does not have the coronavirus, campus officials announced Saturday.

The student had a negative result.

Two additional students were placed in isolation on Thursday. They, too, were released from isolation on Saturday.

All three were living at Kearney Hall, an oncampus student housing residence.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) took precautionary measures and began testing for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the CDC reported a Solano County woman had tested positive for the virus after being moved to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Health officials don’t know how she contracted the virus.

