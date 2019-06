UC Davis warns students of bear sighting on campus

DAVIS (KRON) - Heads up, UC Davis students!

The university sent a warning Tuesday morning after a bear was reportedly spotted on campus.

"BEAR SIGHTED ON CAMPUS LS WB FROM SOLANO PARK TO ARBORETUM AREA " UC Davis tweeted.

UC Davis WarnMe: BEAR SIGHTED ON CAMPUS LS WB FROM SOLANO PARK TO ARBORETUM AREA FISH AND GAME ONSCENE STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA pic.twitter.com/MZhyWe1Dtb — UC Davis (@ucdavis) June 4, 2019

Students are advised to stay away from the area.

Fish and Game crews are on scene.

