UC eases admission requirements in response to coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The University of California announced Wednesday it is easing some of its admission requirements in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to help alleviate the tremendous disruption and anxiety that is already overwhelming prospective students due to COVID-19,” said John A. Pérez, chair of the Board of Regents, the governing board for UC. “By removing artificial barriers and decreasing stressors – including suspending the use of the SAT – for this unprecedented moment in time, we hope there will be less worry for our future students.”

According to UC, the SAT test requirement for students applying for fall 2021 freshman admission are suspended, as well as the letter grade requirment fr oA-G courses completed in winter/spring/summer 2020 for all sudents.

UC said there will also be no recission of student admissions offers that result from students or schools missing official final transcript deadlines.

UC will continue to award UC credit for 2020 AP exams completed with scores of 3 or higher consistent with previous years.

