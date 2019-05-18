UC regents hike out-of-state student tuition by $762
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The University of California is raising tuition by hundreds of dollars for out-of-state and international students.
Reports say the UC Board of Regents approved a $762 hike on Thursday despite loud protests from students.
The increase amounts to 2.6 percent and will take effect for the 2019-2020 school year. That comes on top of a nearly $1,000 hike approved last year.
Students coming to UC schools from abroad or out of state will now pay more than $42,000 a year in tuition and fees.
That’s more than three times what students from California pay.
The tuition increase is expected to bring the university system about $26 million. Nearly $3 million of that additional revenue will be set aside for financial aid for students coming from out of state.
