UC regents hike out-of-state student tuition by $762

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A young male student walks past Sather Tower (aka the Campanile) and other campus buildings on a sunny day on the main campus of UC Berkeley in downtown Berkeley, California, May 21, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The University of California is raising tuition by hundreds of dollars for out-of-state and international students.

Reports say the UC Board of Regents approved a $762 hike on Thursday despite loud protests from students.

The increase amounts to 2.6 percent and will take effect for the 2019-2020 school year. That comes on top of a nearly $1,000 hike approved last year.

Students coming to UC schools from abroad or out of state will now pay more than $42,000 a year in tuition and fees.

That’s more than three times what students from California pay.

The tuition increase is expected to bring the university system about $26 million. Nearly $3 million of that additional revenue will be set aside for financial aid for students coming from out of state.

