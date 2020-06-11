FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los Angeles campus. A UCLA professor who was suspended following an email exchange with a student who wanted a final exam altered or canceled because of racial unrest, says his refusal to do so has nothing to do with racism. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A UCLA professor suspended following an email exchange with a student who wanted a final exam altered or canceled because of racial unrest says his refusal to do so has nothing to do with racism.

Gordon Klein is demanding his suspension be lifted immediately.

An online petition accuses him of racism and demands that he be fired after he declined a non-black student’s request to cancel, shorten or grade the final for his taxation course differently for black students.

Klein says racism had nothing to do with it. He says the exam represented the only grade given for that class.

Latest Stories: