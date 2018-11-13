Unhealthy air conditions continue to choke Bay Area Video

SANTA ROSA (KRON) - A majority of the Bay Area continues to be under a Code Red, which means the air is unhealthy to breathe.

Smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County continues to blanket the Bay Area with unhealthy air today and the haze is expected to linger, according to air quality officials.

The hazardous smoke has created unhealthy conditions for much of the region.

The district's air quality map, which is updated every hour, shows much of the region in "unhealthy."

Air quality conditions in Santa Rosa

Residents are advised to reduce outdoor activities and to limit exposure to unhealthy air by closing windows and doors.

Those with heart or lung disease should stay inside and limit their physical activity.

