(KRON) — A woman’s body was found in the ocean along the Mendocino County coast over the weekend. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office said the deceased person may be Rebecca Jones, who was reported missing last week.

On the morning of January 5, the 48-year-old camper walked away from her campsite near Hardy Creek and the Pacific Ocean before she vanished. Investigators wrote, “Jones did have experience hiking in the outdoors, but (she) did not inform anyone that she was leaving on a hike,” Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Jones had no hiking gear, food, or water with her when she left, and her suspected direction of travel was toward the beach.

On January 6, searchers found a body trapped between rocks in the ocean.

Rebecca Jones (MCSO)

“The body is unidentified at this time, but speculation is that the body is that of Jones,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

A search and rescue team’s attempts to reach the body were unsuccessful due to rough surf conditions. The team will make another attempt to recover the body on Monday.