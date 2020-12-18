Man who became sick on United flight to California and died had COVID symptoms: officials

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — United Airlines has given information about other passengers to federal health officials after a man who possibly had coronavirus-like symptoms died shortly after being on a flight, the airline said Friday.

The coast-to-coast flight took off Monday from Orlando, Florida and was diverted to New Orleans because the man experienced a medical emergency on board.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked United for the passenger manifest so other passengers can be told that they might have been exposed to a disease, spokesman Charles Hobart said.

The passenger had filled out a form before the flight saying he had not tested positive for COVID-19 and had no symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the airline.

“It is apparent the passenger wrongly acknowledged this requirement,” United said.

United said the CDC did not specify the man’s cause of death, and United does not know whether it was COVID-19.

But, the airline said, the man’s wife was overheard telling an emergency medical technician that he had shown symptoms of the disease, including loss of taste and smell.