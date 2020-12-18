NEW ORLEANS (AP) — United Airlines has given information about other passengers to federal health officials after a man who possibly had coronavirus-like symptoms died shortly after being on a flight, the airline said Friday.
The coast-to-coast flight took off Monday from Orlando, Florida and was diverted to New Orleans because the man experienced a medical emergency on board.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked United for the passenger manifest so other passengers can be told that they might have been exposed to a disease, spokesman Charles Hobart said.
The passenger had filled out a form before the flight saying he had not tested positive for COVID-19 and had no symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the airline.
“It is apparent the passenger wrongly acknowledged this requirement,” United said.
United said the CDC did not specify the man’s cause of death, and United does not know whether it was COVID-19.
But, the airline said, the man’s wife was overheard telling an emergency medical technician that he had shown symptoms of the disease, including loss of taste and smell.
Latest Posts
- Stimulus checks: House passes bill to avoid shutdown as COVID relief talks continue
- California woman admits to $500K COVID-relief fraud, says she watched YouTube ‘how to’ videos
- Lawmakers concern about suspected Russian hack
- Man who became sick on United flight to California and died had COVID symptoms: officials
- Driver rescued after spending 10 hours trapped under 4 feet of snow