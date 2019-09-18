Live Now
UC President Janet Napolitano will step down

California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – University of California President Janet Napolitano announced Wednesday she plans to step down as president next August.

Napolitano, who has been the head of the UC system for the past 7 years, is the first female president of the system.

She took over in Sept. 2013 after serving as secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama and as governor of Arizona from 2003 to 2009.

The Board of Regents will be appointing a committee to start a national search for Napolitano’s replacement.

