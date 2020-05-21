University of California campuses will open in the fall, president says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The University of California, San Francisco is one of several UC campuses trying to figure out the best way to go about handling classes during the fall.

At this time, administrators say a hybrid mode of courses is possible.

That means some classes will be offered online, while others offered in classrooms and labs.

Others may remain online/remote, while there could be a combination of both.

Administration is coordinating with the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom and health agencies to make sure they are on track with state-issued guidelines.

On Wednesday, UC’s Board of Regents approved standards that each campus must meet before starting in-person operations.

The guidelines include screening and testing, contact tracing, “universal masking procedures,” physical distancing, and plans on how to quarantine and isolate anyone who contracts the virus.

“Once campuses have incorporated these principles, campuses will plan for remaining fully remote in the fall or returning to campus,” said UC President Janet Napolitano.

Schools and universities have been closed since mid-March when Gov. Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

UCSF and other UC campuses are keeping in mind that a surge in COVID-19 cases is a potential reality now and in the fall when the fall semester would begin.

Right now, the university’s biggest priority is keeping students and faculty safe, so they are not going to rush into anything that could jeopardize that.

The UC administration anticipates a final decision about the fall will be made by each of the 10 campuses by mid-June.

