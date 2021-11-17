University of California lecturer strike called off, deal made

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A University of California lecturer strike planned for Wednesday has been called off just hours before the strike was set to begin.

The University Council-American Federation of Teachers, said a deal has been made.

“This contract revolutionizes the first six years of a lecturer’s career at the UC,” said UC-AFT, ” Unlike the current system of complete precarity through the first five years of a lecturer’s career with a requirement that lecturers apply for their jobs each year, after the first year all the contracts are multi-year. Unlike the current system of completely arbitrary decisions on rehiring, every contract includes a review process and a written evaluation.”

Had the strike kept going, it would have likely disrupted classes for undergraduates across UC campuses for at least two days.

UC-AFT called the new agreement “historic.”

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE