US quarantines American evacuees from China in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) – U.S. health officials Friday issued a quarantine order for all 195 American evacuees from China.

The evacuees will spend two weeks at a military base in California. They were flown on a charter flight earlier this week from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the new virus outbreak.

After a stop in Anchorage for refueling, they landed Wednesday at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California.

Initially, health officials said the evacuees were asked to stay at the base to undergo three days of monitoring and testing. Officials believe it can take up to 14 days for someone who is infected to develop symptoms.

As of Thursday, none of the Americans housed at the base had shown symptoms of the virus.

