SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Rafael man is facing a charge of domestic violence in federal court after he threatened a murder-suicide during a physical confrontation with his wife, prosecutors say.

Stefan Niels Weiste Kirkeby, 59, was indicted Aug. 18 in the special territorial and maritime jurisdiction of the United States after a National Park Service investigation. The case is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Laurel J. Montoya under the direction of U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

“According to court documents, on Aug. 4, 2022, Kirkeby and his wife got into a verbal confrontation that resulted in park visitors having to intervene due to the yelling as well as the threats of harm being made by Kirkeby,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice. “The victim reported she was forcibly grabbed by her wrist and both fell to the ground. Kirkeby was threatening to kill her then kill himself during the altercation. The victim sustained bruising, pain to her wrist, and scratches.”

If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of five years and a $250,000 fine.