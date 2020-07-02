US sees record number of new coronavirus cases reported in a single day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Record-breaking coronavirus cases have triggered rollbacks on reopenings in nearly 40 states across America.

On Wednesday, the US recorded the most infections in a single-day.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there were more than 50,000 new cases Wednesday.

That brings the total number of positive cases in the US to more than 2.6 million.

More than 128,000 people have died of the virus.

Experts worry that if things do not turn around soon, the nation could eventually see 100,000 new cases every day.

Governor Gavin Newsom took action to slow the spread of the virus here in California.

He identified 19 counties in which restaurants, bars, wineries, museums, zoos, cardrooms and movie theaters have to remain closed for three weeks.

Those counties are on the state’s community spread watch list – and make up for 72% of the state’s population.

In the Bay Area, counties included on the list are Contra Costa, Santa Clara, and Solano counties.

“This doesn’t mean restaurants shut down, it means that we’re trying to take activities, as many as we can, these mixed, concentrated activities and move them outdoors,” Gov. Newsom said. “California, unlike some others, we were successful in bending that curve. We will be successful again in bending this new curve.”

The governor also ordered parking lots at state beaches to close for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

That’s including the one at Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda, and several others in Southern California.

At last check, there were more than 238,000 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, and more than 6,000 deaths.

Here in the Bay Area, there are now more than 25,000 cases and 584 deaths.

