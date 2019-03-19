California

USC puts academic holds on students linked to college admissions scandal

USC has placed a hold on the accounts of students who may be involved in the recent college admissions scam. 

Those students won't be allowed to register for classes or acquire their transcripts. 

That is until the investigation is complete. 

The university says the students have been notified that their status is under review. 

USC says it has the option of expelling students or pulling their admission depending on the results of the investigation. 

It's unclear how many USC students are affected. 

Prosecutors say 50 people are accused of participating in a scheme to cheat on admissions tests and admit students to college as athletes regardless of their abilities. 

Among those charged in the case -- actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. 

They made their first court appearances last week. 

