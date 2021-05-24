‘Vampire fish’ reemerge in California river

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A spooky creature nicknamed the “vampire fish” has been spotted by local divers in the American River.

These vampire fish, known as the Pacific Lamprey, are long, eel-like fish with teeth. But don’t worry, they’re harmless.

Experts consider these fish rare, but they are native to California and the American River.

Diver Karl Bly — who is often seen on the river finding lost items — remembers them from spending time on the water as a kid.

“I hadn’t seen one in 30 years,” Bly told FOX40. “It felt like an old friend, even though it was probably only a year-old fish.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says these lampreys disappeared for a while but have started to resurface.